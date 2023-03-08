Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $1,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,663,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $1,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,663,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

NASDAQ NXST opened at $174.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.26. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

