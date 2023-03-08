Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,423 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 652,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 583.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 48,808 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 80.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

