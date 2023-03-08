Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,519,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 169.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 281,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,592,000 after acquiring an additional 176,769 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 104.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 276,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,358,000 after acquiring an additional 141,107 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 58,625 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 433.0% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 72,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 58,522 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.6 %

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $2,696,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,194,419.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,502 shares of company stock worth $3,791,591. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $181.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.09 and a 1 year high of $190.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.85.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $774.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.