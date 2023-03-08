Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,960 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 34,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $3,984,102.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,392.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

IBP stock opened at $114.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.56. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $121.60.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.01%.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.