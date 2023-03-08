Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $42.98. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

