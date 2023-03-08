Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 20,496 CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $404.06 million, a P/E ratio of -229.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $23.07.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently -1,982.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jonestrading cut their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

