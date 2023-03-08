Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 39,999 Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,538,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 64.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 650,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 255,900 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 502.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000.
Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance
Shares of CCTS stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.90.
About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1
Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 (CCTS)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.