Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,872,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,918,000 after buying an additional 2,964,737 shares during the last quarter. Kora Management LP grew its position in StoneCo by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,643,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,121,000. State Street Corp grew its position in StoneCo by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,404,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in StoneCo by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,259,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

STNE stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.23.

STNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

