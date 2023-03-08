Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ODP by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,146,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,583,000 after buying an additional 45,251 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in ODP by 4.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,987,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,867,000 after buying an additional 87,713 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in ODP by 20.5% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,692,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,189,000 after buying an additional 287,670 shares during the period. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in ODP by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP now owns 1,035,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,314,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ODP by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 683,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,340,000 after buying an additional 22,693 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of ODP opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. ODP had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,191,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,289.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

