Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,193 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Park National during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Park National by 101.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Park National by 5.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Park National by 7.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Park National by 65.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $123.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.59. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $151.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Park National Increases Dividend

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.37). Park National had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Park National Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

