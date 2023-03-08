Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 141 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,033,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

EnPro Industries Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE NPO opened at $102.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $127.67. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day moving average is $106.61.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Stories

