Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,060 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,153,000 after acquiring an additional 37,157 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,472,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,773,000 after buying an additional 37,724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,229,000 after buying an additional 36,855 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 800,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,015,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

In related news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $38,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at $678,398.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

NYSE:SMP opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $822.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $308.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.49 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 46.59%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

