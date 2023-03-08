Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,321 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 445.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 82.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average is $64.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.86.

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 33.72%.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $128,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,523.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.