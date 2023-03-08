Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 32,641 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,641 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 774.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 120.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 1.55. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.94.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

