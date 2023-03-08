Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 39,873 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,873 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $665,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

