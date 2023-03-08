Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,146 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

FMX opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day moving average of $75.99. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $95.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

FMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

