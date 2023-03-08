Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 44,020 Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44,020 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hello Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hello Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,952,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after acquiring an additional 752,700 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Hello Group by 39.8% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hello Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 259,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hello Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,406 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOMO opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Hello Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $454.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

