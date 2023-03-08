Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,173 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 182.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 31.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ASTE opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $49.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $349.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

