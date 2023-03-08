Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 61,309 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,309 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

TEAM stock opened at $176.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of -127.88 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.24 and its 200 day moving average is $175.75. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $318.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total value of $1,591,436.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,334,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total value of $1,591,436.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,334,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,114,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,154 shares of company stock valued at $38,957,228. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

