Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 8,577 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 39,913 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 228.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at $9,468,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTCT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Price Performance

In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $61,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70.

NetScout Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.