Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $361,000 Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 528.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,806.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LADR. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 67.08 and a quick ratio of 67.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

