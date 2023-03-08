Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $369,000 Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 658.5% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $109.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.93. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $141.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Euronet Worldwide

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EEFT. Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.