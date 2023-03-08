Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $398,000 Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,337 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 35.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 11.8% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 159,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 149,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

NYSE SUM opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $511.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Stories

