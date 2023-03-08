Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 48.2% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,857,000 after buying an additional 4,816,249 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after buying an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 8.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,837,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,464,000 after buying an additional 367,234 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global-e Online by 53.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,000 after purchasing an additional 522,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global-e Online by 22.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 995,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,646,000 after purchasing an additional 183,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $37.65.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $139.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

