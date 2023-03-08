Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,862 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stepan by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,828,000 after purchasing an additional 221,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stepan by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 1,177.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Stepan in the third quarter worth $2,675,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stepan by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,880,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Stepan stock opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.10. Stepan has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $116.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $434,355.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $50,323.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,529.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $434,355.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $500,964 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

