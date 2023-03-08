Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLMN opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Articles

