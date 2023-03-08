Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,598 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 858,461 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4,047.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 533,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after purchasing an additional 520,946 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,984,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,057,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $789,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

EWP stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

