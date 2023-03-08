Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,203 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

