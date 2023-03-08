Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 31,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after buying an additional 92,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 14,611 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.06 per share, with a total value of $1,009,035.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,736,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,060,438.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 14,611 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.06 per share, with a total value of $1,009,035.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,736,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,060,438.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $755,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 208,082 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,337 and sold 228,907 shares valued at $25,858,257. 22.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $123.74 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $130.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 0.10.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Duolingo’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

