Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other Hudson Technologies news, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $219,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,976.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HDSN opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $12.46.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

