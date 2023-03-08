IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 380,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,957 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in IAA by 14.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IAA by 20.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 19.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IAA by 42.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in IAA by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on IAA. CJS Securities lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

IAA stock opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $44.07.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $523.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.55 million. IAA had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

