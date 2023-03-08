Ideanomics (IDEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ideanomics Stock Performance

Shares of Ideanomics stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ideanomics has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.

Institutional Trading of Ideanomics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDEX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at $5,482,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ideanomics by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,255,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,776 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the third quarter valued at $335,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ideanomics by 8,889.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,027,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ideanomics by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,483,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 464,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc engages in facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital business units. Ideanomics Mobility provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity.

