IMI (LON:IMI) PT Raised to GBX 1,800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,655 ($19.90) to GBX 1,800 ($21.65) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.04) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,780 ($21.40) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

IMI Stock Performance

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,601 ($19.25) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. The company has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,052.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 1,069 ($12.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,641 ($19.73). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,479.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,330.47.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

