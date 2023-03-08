ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,705,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 256,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMGN. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 26.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 23,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 8.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 277,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.94.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 204.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

