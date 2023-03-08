India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

India Capital Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of IGC opened at GBX 121.75 ($1.46) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.77. India Capital Growth Fund has a one year low of GBX 90.20 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 139 ($1.67). The company has a market cap of £117.51 million, a PE ratio of -1,521.88 and a beta of 0.79.

India Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

