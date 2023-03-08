Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Price Performance
IFSUF opened at $10.65 on Monday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (IFSUF)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.