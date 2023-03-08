Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Price Performance

IFSUF opened at $10.65 on Monday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Get Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane alerts:

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA engages in the provision of electronic communication infrastructure services. It also engages in the hosting of equipment for radio transmission, telecommunications, and television and radio signal distribution. The company was founded on January 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.