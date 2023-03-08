Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,898,639 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Innoviva by 4.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Innoviva by 14.7% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 3.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on INVA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Innoviva Price Performance

Innoviva Profile

NASDAQ INVA opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.