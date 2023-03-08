InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Downgraded by Barclays

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($74.56) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($66.38) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.14) to GBX 6,200 ($74.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($66.74) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($69.14) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,750 ($69.14).

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 5,684 ($68.35) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,461.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,952.64. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,174 ($50.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,796 ($69.70). The company has a market cap of £9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,304.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 21,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,521 ($66.39), for a total value of £1,164,599.74 ($1,400,432.59). Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

