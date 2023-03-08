Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Iofina (LON:IOF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 37.50 ($0.45) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

LON IOF opened at GBX 30 ($0.36) on Monday. Iofina has a 52 week low of GBX 16.41 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 33 ($0.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £57.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.60.

In other news, insider Lance J. Baller bought 50,000 shares of Iofina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($18,638.77). Insiders own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

