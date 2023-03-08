iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 511.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 653.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1,027.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 40,996 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 46.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 422,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,905,000 after buying an additional 133,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 377,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,343,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $117.53 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $414,561.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,317 shares of company stock worth $1,331,058. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. StockNews.com cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.36.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.