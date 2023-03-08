iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Holdings Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

