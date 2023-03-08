iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 38,388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.13.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

