iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 46,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period.

BGRN opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

