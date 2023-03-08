Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Price Target Raised to GBX 160 at Barclays

Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 140 ($1.68) to GBX 160 ($1.92) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

Ithaca Energy Stock Performance

Ithaca Energy stock opened at GBX 178.20 ($2.14) on Monday. Ithaca Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 156.34 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.90 ($3.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 181.14.

Get Ithaca Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alan Alexander Bruce bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($60,125.06). Insiders own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea and Moray Firth areas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved and probable reserves, and resources of 5.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.