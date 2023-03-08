ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Sharmila Nebhrajani Buys 5,620 Shares

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £4,945.60 ($5,947.09).

ITV Stock Down 0.3 %

ITV stock opened at GBX 87.70 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.34. ITV plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.97 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.62 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of £3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 730.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is 4,166.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ITV

Several brokerages recently commented on ITV. Barclays upped their target price on ITV from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 80 ($0.96) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.04) to GBX 160 ($1.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 97.80 ($1.18).

(Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.