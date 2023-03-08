ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Sharmila Nebhrajani Buys 5,620 Shares

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £4,945.60 ($5,947.09).
ITV Stock Down 0.3 %
ITV stock opened at GBX 87.70 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.34. ITV plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.97 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.62 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of £3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 730.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.49.
ITV Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is 4,166.67%.
About ITV
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
