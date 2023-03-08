Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stake Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Jabil by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $85.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 347,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,925,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 14,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,011,512.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 347,776 shares in the company, valued at $24,925,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,562 shares of company stock valued at $15,294,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.