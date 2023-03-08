JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

JD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.47) to GBX 210 ($2.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.80) to GBX 185 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.22) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 265.71 ($3.20).

JD stock opened at GBX 181.10 ($2.18) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 163.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 131.07. The company has a market capitalization of £9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,009.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.71. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 88.40 ($1.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 186.65 ($2.24).

In other news, insider Andy Higginson acquired 159,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £241,153.04 ($289,986.82). 52.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

