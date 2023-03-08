Jefferies Financial Group Increases Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target to GBX 270

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 270 ($3.25) in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
J has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 237 ($2.85) to GBX 217 ($2.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.89) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.98) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.16) to GBX 190 ($2.28) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 216.40 ($2.60).
Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.