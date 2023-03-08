Jefferies Financial Group Increases Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target to GBX 270

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 270 ($3.25) in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

J has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 237 ($2.85) to GBX 217 ($2.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.89) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.98) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.16) to GBX 190 ($2.28) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 216.40 ($2.60).

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

