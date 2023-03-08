Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target to GBX 330

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 335 ($4.03) to GBX 330 ($3.97) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.11% from the company’s previous close.

HLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 376 ($4.52) target price on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 364 ($4.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.61) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 323.09 ($3.89).

Shares of LON HLN opened at GBX 320.05 ($3.85) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £29.54 billion and a PE ratio of 2,133.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44. Haleon has a 52-week low of GBX 241.17 ($2.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 337.95 ($4.06). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 323.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 295.58.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

