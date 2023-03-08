Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Kingfisher (LON:KGF) to “Buy”

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 330 ($3.97) price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 240 ($2.89). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.98) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.37) to GBX 275 ($3.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 274.17 ($3.30).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Trading Down 0.9 %

LON KGF opened at GBX 286.40 ($3.44) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 867.88, a P/E/G ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 268.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 244.99. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 198.60 ($2.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 298.40 ($3.59).

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.